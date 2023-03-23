Ashland man gets 7.5 years in October manslaughter case

Mar. 23—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of shoving another man down a flight of steps in October 2022, causing him to die weeks later in the hospital, pleaded guilty Thursday to a second-degree manslaughter charge.

In exchange for his plea, 32-year-old Reecola "Rico" Butler will serve 7.5 years in prison. The charge is a step down from the first-degree manslaughter charge he was facing late last year.

Butler killed Joey Mays after an altercation on Bath Avenue led to Mays falling down a flight of steps and cracking his head open. Mays never woke up from the fall and his family pulled the plug on him a few weeks after the fact.

Prior the assault, a drunken Mays struck three kids with his car, including Butler's son. A crowd of people gathered as Butler walked up the porch to confront Mays.

It was during that confrontation when Mays went flying down the stairs.

At Thursday's hearing, Butler appeared somber and dejected as he went over the plea proceeding with Judge John Vincent.

When the judge asked Butler if he knowingly and voluntarily committed the act of second-degree manslaughter on Oct. 21, 2022, against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Butler took a long pause.

"Yes sir," he finally said.

Prior to sentencing, Butler's attorney, Marie Troxler, told Vincent that the deal was reached through mediation, with one of Mays's children and the investigating Ashland Police detective present.

"This was approved and reached by all," she said.

Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Kierston Rosen said there was no victim impact statement prepared for the court.

