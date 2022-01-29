Ashland man gets life term in prison for 'senseless' killing of Tina Goad in 2021

Ryan Stroup is escorted from Ashland County Common Pleas Court by sheriff's deputy Shannen Mahoney. Stroup was sentenced to a life term in prison Friday for the aggravated murder and kidnapping of Tina Goad last year.

ASHLAND – Ryan Stroup kidnapped and shot Tina Goad to death last year after meeting her at a bar.

He didn't even know her name, according to prosecutors.

Stroup, 31, of Ashland, learned his fate Friday in Ashland County Common Pleas Court after reaching a plea agreement to avoid a trial.

He got a life term and must spend at least 52 1/2 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle and violating a protection order.

One condition of the plea agreement was the withdrawal of a death penalty specification, according to a previous court hearing.

After [Stroup] "kidnapped, robbed, and shot [Goad] to death he didn't know her name," Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell said during Friday's hearing. "Her name was Tina and the state asks that the agreed sentence be imposed by this court."

Goad, 41, of Shelby, was last seen leaving a bar on Jan. 25, 2021. Stroup left Goad's body in a wooded area off County Road 1600 before fleeing to a Cleveland motel, according to previous court testimony. Detectives found the gun at the motel, where Stroup was interviewed before later leading law enforcement to Goad's body.

"Before Jan. 25, 2021, this defendant's relationship with a woman ended in civil protection orders," Tunnell said. "Now it can be said that the last woman he met ended in the death of that woman."

'The beginning of our nightmare'

Judge Ronald P. Forsthoefel listens as Trisha Kareff, sister of murder victim Tina Goad, talks about her family's loss during a hearing in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

More than two dozen people were on hand for Friday's court hearing before Judge Ronald P. Forsthoefel.

Goad's sister, Trisha Kareff, wore a gray T-shirt with "#justicefortina" on the back. She told the court how her sister's death penetrated the hearts of those who loved her.

Sniffling could be heard throughout the courtroom and Goad's family members wiped tears as Kareff fought to hold back hers.

"Jan. 26, 2021 was the beginning of our nightmare," Kareff said. "As my beautiful, most amazing sister Tina Goad never showed up that morning to take her son to school."

Kareff was at the hospital with her mother, who was getting ready for major surgery when Kareff received a call around 7:30 a.m. saying no one could reach Goad.

Kareff later made repeated attempts to call Goad with no success, she said. When Goad's son left school around 2:30 p.m., Kareff asked him if his mother picked him up.

"He then had to wait in the blistering cold for someone to come take him home," Kareff said. "At that moment we knew something was horribly wrong."

Goad's family went to Ashland searching for answers

The following day Kareff and family members scattered throughout Ashland County looking for her. Some went to local law enforcement, Kareff said.

"We were told they [law enforcement] found a deceased female in a wooded area and couldn't at that time tell us if it was our sister," Kareff said. "As the tears rolled down my face I knew deep down in my heart it was my lovely sister's body they found in the woods."

'No, I don't want my mom to die'

Judge Ronald P. Forsthoefel listens Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell during Ryan Stroup's hearing in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

Goad was a single mother of three, with her oldest being 24 years old.

When Kareff and family members explained to her "that some monster" took her mom's life away, they told her Goad died due to a car accident.

"No, I don't want my mom to die," the daughter replied.

Kareff couldn't work for a month, she said, as the nightmare replayed in her head.

"I couldn't hardly eat some days," Kareff said. "My bills started to pile up. I had to look after her son till we could figure out where he wanted to go. Nobody could work during this nightmare."

Stroup's guilt was 'overwhelming'

Ryan Stroup, center, sits between defense attorneys James J. Mayer, left, and Terry Hitchman during Stroup's court hearing Friday. Stroup pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges for shooting and killing Tina Goad.

Before sentencing, Stroup told the court he was sorry for taking Goad away from her family and loved ones.

"This was a senseless and horrific act," Stroup said. "I would do anything to be able to go back and change what happened."

Stroup said he came forward to law enforcement because "the guilt was so overwhelming."

While in prison, Stroup plans on attending church and seeking help for alcohol abuse and mental health treatment. He said he hopes to obtain a job, too.

"I hope that the resolution of this case will give Tina's family some closure," Stroup said. "Tina's family deserves closure and justice, and Tina does as well."

Ryan Stroup is escorted from Ashland Common Pleas Court. He pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated murder and other charges for kidnapping and killing Tina Goad last year.

After Stroup was escorted out by Ashland County sheriff's deputies, Goad and Stroup's family members exited the courtroom with conversations echoing throughout the narrow second floor hallway.

"My sister didn't deserve to go this way," Kareff said. "No one does. I've always heard about this stuff on TV but never did I think it would happen to me."

