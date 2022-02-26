Ashland man indicted on assault, fleeing, more

Feb. 26—ASHLAND — A Boyd County grand jury indicted an Ashland man this week in connection with a Feb. 16 incident in which he struck a cop in the face while in a drunken stupor, according to court records.

At 11:22 p.m. Feb. 16, Ashland Police responded to the area of Fat Patty's on Winchester Avenue for reports of a domestic situation. While police were on the way, the suspect fled on foot through an alley toward 17th Street, court records show.

When an officer found him in the 1600 block of Carter Avenue, records show the suspect tried to stagger away, before turning around and slapping the cop across the face.

At the time, the suspect gave officers the name "Jesse M. Pennington," which matched an ID found in his wallet, records show. However, when he was taken to King's Daughter Medical Center to be medically cleared, records show he gave a secretary a different date of birth.

After being warned he could be charged with identity theft, the suspect refused to divulge his true name. Instead, records show he started hooting and hollering at the hospital.

Finally, officers identified the suspect as 35-year-old James A. Pennington, records show. A run of his information through dispatch revealed he had two warrants for his arrest in Virginia and Illinois, records show.

The victim in the initial domestic disturbance refused to cooperate with police, records show.

On Wednesday, Pennington was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of identity theft.

