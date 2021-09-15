Ashland man indicted on correctional officer assault

Sep. 15—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man sitting in county lockup on a couple of misdemeanors is now facing two felony indictments after court records show he assaulted at least three deputy jailers while in custody.

His indictments are a couple of the nine total indictments issued by a Boyd County grand jury this week.

Jail records show Steven R. McGranahan, 56, was picked up Sept. 9 on charges of third-degree trespassing and public intoxication. However, two recently filed indictments show McGranahan is accused of assaulting one deputy jailer on the following day, and then assaulting three more on Sunday.

The grand jury issued a single-count indictment against McGranahan in the Sept. 10 case and three counts in the Sept. 12 case, all on charges of third-degree assault.

Third-degree assault is a class D felony, which is punishable with one to five years in prison.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Tiffany D. Groves, 35, of Greenup, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Bobby R. Thompson, 35, of Statesville, North Carolina, was indicted on one count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value and one count of shoplifting less than $500 in value.

—Robert B. Rains, 32, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of second-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Terrance Saylor, 55, of Flat Lick, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Darianne Short, 27, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of illegal possession of a legend drug and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

—Frank T. Peterson, 54, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

—Aaron A. Tussey, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.

