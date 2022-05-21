Ashland man indicted, could face serious time

May 20—ASHLAND — A federal grand jury has indicted an Ashland man in connection with a December 2021 raid on an area hotel, according to court records.

Gary R. Rowe, 43, was the center of a North East Kentucky Task Force investigation that came to a head on Dec. 14, 2021, when authorities raided his hotel room and found 180 grams of meth and a pound of fentanyl, according to police.

The task force said Rowe fled the room prior to officers moving in — he stayed on the lam until March 1, when Ashland Police took him into custody, court records show.

At the time of his arrest, records show Rowe had drugs and a gun on him. Due to prior drug convictions, Rowe could face 10-to-life for some of his charges, 15-to-life for his gun charges and 30-to-life for a meth charge.

Rowe was indicted Thursday on one count of possession of meth in excess of 50 grams, one count of possession of fluorofentanyl in excess of 10 grams, two counts of possession of fentanyl mix in excess of 40 grams, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of meth and one count of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime.

