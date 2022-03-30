Ashland man indicted on federal drug, gun charges

Mar. 30—ASHLAND — An Ashland man who was charged with attempted murder of an Ashland patrolman has had his state court charges dismissed and is now facing a federal indictment.

Aaron T. McWhorter, 28, was indicted recently on a three-count federal drug and gun indictment, in relation to his July 5, 2021, arrest at the intersection of Clark Street and Hackworth Street in Ashland.

Court records in McWhorter's case have always been scant — McWhorter was directly indicted initially in connection to drugs and a gun found on him pursuant to to his arrest, according to court records.

The attempted murder charge came later in a superseding state court indictment. It is unknown how that came about, as court records in his arrest indicate nothing about the particulars.

The Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney and the Ashland Police Department have both declined to comment in the past on the case.

McWhorter was arrested on a pending indicting relating to a December 2020 drug case pursued by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. According to court records, McWhorter allegedly sold a gram of heroin to an informant in that case.

That case too has been dismissed in light of the federal indictment.

McWhorter has been charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute meth and fentanyl, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime.

Federal records show McWhorter was in possession of a 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest.

If convicted, McWhorter could face up to 20 years in prison on the drug charge and up to 15 years in prison total for the gun charges.

McWhorter has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since his arrest.

