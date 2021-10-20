Ashland man indicted in killing

Oct. 20—CATLETTSBURG — In less than 48 hours after he was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center, an Ashland man accused of killing his girlfriend Sunday has been indicted by a grand jury.

Taylon A. Bensinger, 20, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree wanton endangerment. Judge John Vincent raised Bensinger's bond from $250,000 to $1 million full cash.

Bensinger is expected to be arraigned on his charges in circuit court within the coming weeks.

According to court records, Bensinger shot and killed 24-year-old Angel Rowe during a domestic incident on Sunday evening. Ashland Police were initially called out to investigate reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of Bath Avenue, but found nothing, records show.

They came an hour later after reports of an unresponsive female — Rowe — believed to have suffered from a drug overdose, district court records state. However, officers and medics quickly realized Rowe had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, records show.

Bensinger was apprehended at the scene — police said after shooting Rowe, he ran and ditched the gun in the neighborhood.

While murder is a capital offense in Kentucky — which means either death penalty or life without parole — it can also be charged as a class A felony, which is punishable with between 20 and 50 years in prison.

On Bensinger's indictment, it is listed as a class A felony. Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley said whether the case proceeds as a class felony or a capital murder case is yet to be determined.

"We need to review it to see if it meets the criteria," Copley said.

Only two crimes are punishable with the death penalty in Kentucky — murder and kidnapping resulting in death. In the case of murder, there has to be one aggravated circumstance, such as killing during a rape, killing a police officer or killing as the result of an arson.

The last execution in Kentucky was in 2008, when Marco Chapman was put to death in connection with the 2002 killing of two children in Warsaw. Chapman requested to be put to death for the murders and rape of their mother preceding it.

Bensinger's other charges are class D felonies, punishable with between one and five years in prison.

