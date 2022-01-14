Ashland man indicted on number of charges

Jan. 14—CATLETTSBURG — A man at the center of a North East Kentucky Drug Task Force case has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

Gary R. Rowe, 42, of Ashland, was indicted Tuesday on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl and one count of second-offense trafficking in methamphetamine greater than two grams.

Rowe has been on the run since Dec. 14, when officers closed in on the room he was staying at the Quality Inn on Winchester Avenue, according to the task force. Officers found roughly 180 grams of meth and a pound of fentanyl inside the room, according to police.

At the time, Rowe was on paper for a meth and gun conviction in Boyd County dating back to 2018, and is currently listed by the department of corrections as absconded.

The grand jury also revealed there's a co-defendant in Rowe's case — 27-year-old Wendi Blackburn, listed as staying in the same room as Rowe.

Blackburn has been charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking and first-offense meth trafficking greater than two grams.

Neither has been apprehended, records show.

Aggravated trafficking in fentanyl is a class B felony, carrying with it between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Additionally, Rowe faces another 10 to 20 on his meth charge and a five to 10 on his gun charge. Blackburn only faces a five-to-10 on her meth charge, since it's a first offense.

The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force consists of officers from the Ashland Police Department, Boyd County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police, Catlettsburg PD and Grayson PD.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com