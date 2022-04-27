Ashland man indicted on sex abuse charges

Apr. 27—CATLETTSBURG — A 70-year-old Ashland man has been indicted as a result of sexual abuse authorities say spanned 13 years.

Donald R. Chaffin was indicted April 19 on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor less than 12 years of age, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 16 years of age.

According to his indictment, two victims were involved in the case. One victim was abused between 2007 and 2019, while the other victim was abused in 2020, according to the indictment.

The case was directly indicted, which means the grand jury was the first to hear the evidence of the case, rather than having it work its way through district court.

Therefore, details on the case are few and far between.

According to court records, Chaffin was charged last year in district court with third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and another sexual offense. Docket notations show the case was bound over to the grand jury, but it appears to have stalled.

That case was investigated by Ashland Police — the freshly indicted case was investigated by Kentucky State Police.

As far as prior criminal history is concerned, Chaffin was had a couple public intoxications in the late 1990s and the early 2000s. In 2003, he was indicted on a first-degree assault charge, but the case was ultimately dismissed.

The case is being prosecuted by the Carter County Commonwealth's Attorney, acting as special prosecutor, according to Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley.

