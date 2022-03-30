Ashland man indicted on sex abuse charges

Mar. 30—ASHLAND — An Ashland man charged in November 2020 on a stack of child pornography allegations was indicted last week by a federal grand jury.

The grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Adam F. Childers, 70, charging him with one count of distribution of child sexual abuse imagery via a computer or other device and one count of possession of child sexual abuse imagery.

If convicted, Childers could face between five and 20 years in prison on the distribution charge and up to 10 years in prison for the possession count. According to his federal indictment, if any of the images involve a prepubescent minor, the possession count could carry a 20-year term.

According to state court records, Childers was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020, following an investigation by Ashland Police. During the execution of a search warrant, police found child sexual abuse images on his electronic equipment, according to court records.

Childers was also charged in state court with multiple counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance less than 16 years of age.

The definition of that statute is as follows:

"A person is guilty of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, when knowing the character and content thereof, he produces, directs or promotes any performance which includes sexual conduct by a minor."

A federal arrest warrant has been issued in the case, but as of Saturday, it had not been executed.

