Ashland man now faces murder charge

Jan. 28—ASHLAND — An Ashland man charged in an October 2020 fatal fire saw his charge upgraded to murder by a Boyd County grand jury.

Demetrius Butler, 51, was indicted in April 2021 on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree manslaughter, in connection with an Oct. 26, 2020, fire in the 3000 block of Railroad Street in Ashland that resulted in the death of Raven N. Warner, his girlfriend at the time.

On the lam until August 2021, Butler was eventually apprehended in Flatwoods, according to court records.

On Thursday, Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley said her office had received lab reports earlier this month that supported upgrading Butler's first-degree manslaughter charge to murder.

The difference in terms of penalty is first-degree manslaughter is a class B felony, punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison, while murder (when not charged as a capital offense) carries with it 20 to 50 years in prison.

"We consulted with the family and decided this would be the best thing to do moving forward," she said.

The grand jury also added a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement to his indictment, which would increase his time in the event of a conviction. Those relate to a first-degree wanton endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun conviction in 2018 and a cocaine trafficking conviction in 2013.

The house that Butler is accused of setting on fire still stands, but is on the city's list for demolition, according to D.J. Rymer, the city's demolition project manager. Due to the fact it is part of a court proceeding, Rymer said the city must wait for the OK from the Commonwealth before tearing it down.

Butler is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. His next pretrial hearing is on March 17 before Judge John Vincent.

