Ashland man pleads guilty to wanton endangerment

Mar. 25—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of firing a gun inside his car near the east-end McDonald's back in February pleaded guilty Thursday in exchange for a diverted sentence.

Thomas E. Connor, 49, of Ashland, pleaded guilty in Boyd County Circuit Court to a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment, in exchange for a three-year diversion agreement. If Connor completes the terms of his diversion successfully, the case against him will be dismissed.

If Connor were to fail in his agreement, he could face three years in prison.

Connor was accused of leaving his home while drunk with a homeless woman. When the Ashland Police found the woman, she reported Connor had pointed a gun at her, then fired it somewhere near the McDonald's, records show.

Connor was later found with his SUV, with a spent 9 mm shell casing in the floorboards of his car, records show.

Connor was represented by public defender Caleb Hurt, with Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn representing the state. Judge George Davis presided.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com