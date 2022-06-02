Ashland man who said drugs were donut powder gets probation

Jun. 2—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man whose stamp of fentanyl exploded while struggling with officers back in August 2021 received five years of probation last week, according to court records.

The suspect said it wasn't drugs that showered officers, but a powdered donut, court records show.

Joshua Knipp, 37, pleaded guilty last Friday to first-offense possession of a first-degree drug, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and first-degree wanton endangerment.

As part of his plea deal, he will serve five years' probation, with five years' prison time dangling over his head. In addition to that, he would work 30 days for the Boyd County Community Work Program.

Police reports show Knipp was a passenger in a car stopped on Aug. 3, 2021, for a seat belt violation by Ashland PD in the Taco Bell parking lot in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue.

When asked for ID, Knipp told the officer "you don't need it," according to court records.

The officer noticed Knipp had a folded piece of paper that may have contained heroin in his hands, which he tried to shove into his pocket.

After being told multiple times to the exit the vehicle, officers pulled him out of the car.

During the struggle, white powder exploded, covering Knipp and two police officers. Neither officer had an immediate reaction to the powder, so the backup officer left the scene to take another call.

The officer left on scene started sensing his skin burning and felt dizzy — he asked Knipp what the powder was.

Records show Knipp replied that he'd been eating a powdered donut earlier in the day.

Both officers had to be taken to KDMC for possible drug exposure.

Knipp was taken into custody with another passenger in the car who was wanted on a child support warrant. A jail report in the court record shows both Knipp's and the other passenger were taken one at a time to isolated showers where they stripped and placed their clothes in a sealed bag.

Both took showers prior to booking.

The deputy jailer on duty wrote that due to the possible fentanyl contamination of the clothing, he would be seeking a court order to authorize burning the clothes in an open burn pit at Paul Coffey Industrial Park.

