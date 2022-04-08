Ashland man steals car

Apr. 8—ASHLAND — An Ashland man was booked Sunday after police discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle at a traffic stop, according to court records.

Tyler L. Cole, 25, was charged with first-offense simple possession of meth and receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

According to Ashland Police, Cole was stopped in the 1200 block of Lexington Avenue just before midnight Saturday, after an officer flagged him for driving a 2012 Chevy Sonic that had been reported stolen.

After running the car's VIN, the officer took Cole into custody, records show.

During a search of Cole upon his arrest, the officer turned up a bag of crystal meth, a criminal citation states.

Cole appears to be out on bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com