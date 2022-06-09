Ashland man takes life during traffic stop

Jun. 9—Police say they're still piecing together the circumstances of an incident that started with a reported child abduction attempt in Springfield and culminated with an Ashland man taking his own life in a traffic stop.

Tanner Hoover, 28, died Monday afternoon in a Lane County traffic stop near the area of Camp Creek Road and Highway 126, according to a news advisory issued Wednesday by Springfield police.

At 4:18 p.m. Monday, a witness reportedly called police after spotting a suspect matching Hoover's description in a silver Nissan Sentra sedan attempting to abduct a child from a Springfield residential neighborhood near South 48th and Daisy streets.

Hoover reportedly fled the scene, but police tracked him down outside city limits about 7-1/2 miles from the Springfield neighborhood.

Police said that Hoover "immediately stopped his vehicle and took his own life" during the traffic stop.

The child was later found safe, according to police.

Oregon court records show no prior criminal history for Hoover.

In the days since the incident, Springfield police have learned that Hoover was away from his Ashland residence for an extended period of time. Police asked anyone with knowledge of Hoover's whereabouts in the 10 days leading up to June 6 to call them at 541-726-3721 or email police@springfield-or-gov, and reference case No. 22-04086.