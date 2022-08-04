Ashland man waives charges in assault during which police chief's hand was broken

Aug. 4—FRACKVILLE — A man involved in an incident that resulted in Ashland Police Chief Girard Daley's hand being broken waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Daley charged Michael J. Benz Jr., 42, of 1913 Race St., after an incident at the man's home at 8:40 a.m. July 14.

The chief said he was called to the address for a report of a man rambling and asking for state police. When Daley arrived, Benz came down the steps of his home and yelled at the chief that he was trespassing, Daley said.

The chief said he told Benz he was there because Benz called police.

Benz walked toward the gate in his yard and swung a crutch over the fence toward Daley's face, the chief said.

Daley said he grabbed the crutch, threw it into the street behind him and then pointed his Taser at Benz, repeatedly ordering him to drop to the ground.

The chief said Benz refused and continued to yell and curse. Daley said he opened the gate in an attempt to take Benz into custody. The man backed up and refused to drop his other crutch, Daley said.

Daley said he deployed his Taser, but Benz ripped the barbs from his chest and continued to act out. The chief deployed the Taser a second time, and Benz again pulled the barbs out.

An altercation ensued during which the man was able to jump over a fence into a neighboring yard, according to Daley. The altercation continued there for a brief time until Benz was able to get up and jump back over the fence into his own yard.

Daley said Benz went to the back porch of his home and continued to fight until he was taken into custody with the assistance of Butler Twp. Police Chief Daniel Holderman and Patrolman Christopher Hand.

During the altercation, Daley suffered the fracture to his hand, which required treatment at a hospital, he said.

Benz was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli on a felony charge of criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and resisting arrest.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Benz will now have to answer to all three charges in Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.