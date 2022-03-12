ASHLAND MEMORIES: Hijackers targeted rum runners on highways

Sarah Kearns

Before he was murdered in Ashland in February 1931, Hoyt “Whitey” Eakins of Columbus regularly hauled illegal booze between Cleveland and Columbus. Authorities initially thought he had fallen victim to the hijackers who lurked on the highways, targeting rum runners.

PREVIOUS ASHLAND MEMORIES:: The murder of Hoyt 'Whitey' Eakins

Hijackers were especially active between Hayesville and Marion, and also along the stretch of Route 3 that ran through the hills between Loudonville and Mount Vernon. Because of this, the rum runners traveled in pairs, with a bodyguard riding “shotgun” to guard against hijackings.

While questioning suspects in the Eakins slaying, investigators discovered that rum runners were using the Nelson filling station in Hayesville as a “gun room.” Due to the added legal risk of getting caught near Cleveland with weapons and illegal booze, the men often stashed their weapons in Hayesville on the trip north, and retrieved them on the way back.

Hijackers were primarily out for the high value cargo of the rum runners. Sometimes they made mistakes in identifying their targets and stopped innocent drivers at gunpoint. It became quite hazardous to drive the highway late at night, even for law-abiding citizens.

ANOTHER PREVIOUS ASHLAND MEMORIES: Rum running produced dramatic wrecks

Earlier the same week that Eakins was killed, hijackers had robbed a salesman of his car right on the Main Street in Mount Vernon. His car was similar to Eakins’s and some speculated that he had been mistaken for Eakins.

On Jan. 19, a Mansfield man had been stopped by hijackers just east of Hayesville, the same spot where Eakins later died. That driver refused to stop at first, but he was forced to stop after the hijackers fired a volley of bullets into his tires. The hijackers searched his car and, finding no alcohol, informed him they had “made a mistake” and told him to drive on.

It was reported that the hijackers were taking a heavy toll on actual rum runners as well.

Story continues

Knox County Sheriff Lynde launched campaign against hijacking ring

Knox County Sheriff Hoy Lynde—who incidentally was the father of future Hollywood celebrity Paul Lynde — launched a campaign to end the mayhem caused by the hijacking ring.

While Sheriff Lynde targeted hijackers, a sweep by federal officers netted fourteen liquor law violators in the same area.

By Feb. 9, William Nelson, a filling station operator in Hayesville, was in the Knox County jail, accused of hijacking. Two recent victims identified him as one of the men who had stopped them near their own home, armed with a sawed off shotgun and a revolver.

A week later, a second suspect, Albert Davis of Jeromesville, was also arrested. He turned himself in to the sheriff’s office, but only after having a spotlight and a smokescreen device taken off his car. It was expected that he would be charged with highway robbery, but he had an alibi that cleared him of the Eakins murder.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Hijackers targeted rum runners on local highways