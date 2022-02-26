ASHLAND MEMORIES: The murder of Hoyt 'Whitey' Eakins

Sarah Kearns

On the morning of Feb. 5, 1931, three ladies made a grisly discovery on the way to a sewing circle meeting. On a remote road south of Hayesville, they found the body of Hoyt “Whitey” Eakins in his 1929 Model A Ford.

PREVIOUS ASHLAND MEMORIES: Rum running produced dramatic wrecks

The dead man had a bullet hole in his abdomen and 73 gallons of whiskey with him in the car.

Frank Wallett had only been sheriff of Ashland County for a month when the apparent murder of a rum runner moved to the top of his list of things he had to deal with.

Doctor Riebel performed an autopsy and concluded that Eakins had been shot in the stomach with a revolver in the early hours of that cold February night, shortly before his body was found.

Body was at Heyl Funeral Home waiting to be identified

Hundreds of curious citizens came to view the body as it lay in Heyl Funeral Home, waiting to be identified.

As it turned out, Whitey Eakins was 30 years old and owned a tire shop in Columbus. He was married and had a 7-year-old son. His wife was expecting their second child imminently.

Over the next two weeks, Sheriff Wallett and Prosecutor H.E. Culbertson directed the investigation, which was closely monitored on the front pages of the Times-Gazette. They determined that Eakins was killed just east of Hayesville, on Route 30, and his body placed in the car and driven to the back road where it was found.

In the initial reports of the murder, the Times-Gazette noted that “hijackers have been active in this territory, it is understood, and rum runners who made the Cleveland to Columbus trip have faced many hazards, according to underworld gossip.”

Eakins appeared to have been a victim of hijackers who lay in wait for rum runners along the highway, stopped them at gunpoint and stole their cargo. Because of the danger, rum runners had begun arming themselves on their journeys through the area. Investigators believed that Eakins may well have been killed with his own gun.

Story continues

Sheriff Wallett and Prosecutor Culbertson interrogated multiple men

Sheriff Wallett and Prosecutor Culbertson interrogated multiple men in the days following the murder, but no arrests were made.

The sheriff was rapidly becoming a busy man. The same day that Hoyt Eakins’s body was found, bandits attempted to rob the Farmers Bank in Savannah but were thwarted by the bank teller, Stanton Rupert.

Within a week, the county commissioners decided to buy a new car for the sheriff. His car, which had been driven hard in the past two years, had been in the shop on the day of the bank robbery. The sheriff had to borrow a car to give chase, but it reportedly did not go very fast and the bandits got away. The commissioners decided to spend up to $800 for a new car.

Meanwhile, the Ashland Police Department also was building an arsenal against crime. The newspaper reported in February that it had purchased a Thompson sub-machine gun capable of firing 50 shots. In addition to the Tommy gun and its service revolvers, the department also had several high-powered rifles and some tear gas bombs.

While searching for the killers of Whitey Eakins, the law also was preparing to do battle against bandits, rum runners and hijackers.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: ASHLAND MEMORIES: The murder of Hoyt 'Whitey' Eakins