Ashland Memories: Once home to five drug stores, city had no shortage of options

By 1895, there were five druggists in Ashland. The Press noted “the north side of Main street is now well supplied with apothecary shops, there being four of them between Orange and Church streets.” The fifth, run by Sam Wiest, was just on the other side of Orange Street.

Starting east from the corner of Church and Main, next door to T.R. Shinn’s dry goods store, was G.J. Loucks. This store, at 46 W. Main, was in part of the yellow brick building that for some recent years housed law offices.

Known as “Gord” to his friends, Loucks had one of the best appointed drug stores in town. He himself was knowledgeable about drugs and chemicals, and he employed pharmacists who had graduated from pharmacy schools. At Loucks’s store, one also could purchase “druggist’s sundries, toilet articles, patent medicines, perfumes” and a multitude of other articles.

By 1901, Duff Pancoast replaced Gord Loucks. Pancoast was a third generation pharmacist, and he had earned a degree from the pharmaceutical department at Ohio Northern University.

Duff Pancoast, left, stands in front of the Pancoast and Spencer store with a salesman. The drug store was located at 46 W. Main St.

Pancoast later partnered with David Spencer in 1906. This partnership lasted until Spencer’s death in 1929. Pancoast was one of the first stockholders in the Rexall drug company. He retired in 1933 and died two years later.

More drug stores: Bockley's, F.P. Horne, Ashland Drug Company

The next drug store was east of the alley. A drug store had been in that location since Dr. Foltz opened in 1863. In 1895, it was run by J.W. Brant. By 1913, William L. Rhoads and C.A. Merling had taken over.

Two doors down, Bockley’s drug store was at 18 W. Main, in the Crall building, which still stands. In 1895, it was flanked by two hardware stores.

F.J. “Fred” Bockley moved there in 1892. After refurbishing the room, Bockley supplied drugs, chemicals, and medicines. He later joined up with his brother, W.L. Bockley in 1911. The Bockley Brothers Drug Store was in business for about 10 years, and Fred spent 40 years in the drug store business.

Beside the Crall building, there used to be another building that is now the PNC Bank park. In 1895, this was the home to F.P. Horne’s drug store, next to the First National Bank, which stood on the corner of Orange Street.

Sarah Hootman Kearns

'Carefully selected' drugs, chemicals and medicines

Horne had only been in business for a few years, and he was described as young and energetic. He had the largest drug and stationery store in the county, running the full 150 feet from Main to Second. His stock of drugs, chemicals and medicines were “carefully selected.” He also carried both cheap and higher quality books and stationery. He sold contemporary novels, classics, and school books.

By 1901, this drug store was under the new ownership of Dr. J.H. King and T.O. Stearns, and was called the Ashland Drug Company. C.A. Nichols joined them in 1913. In addition to pharmaceuticals and toiletries, the store carried a line of Kodaks and camera supplies.

Samuel Wiest’s location at 6 E. Main remained a drug store until 1975. It was known as the Red Cross Pharmacy, under various owners, until the 1940s. John Hurst purchased it in 1946, and it became Hiner’s in 1965.

The Palace Drug Store did not exist in 1895, but J.F. Ailer established it at 48 E. Main sometime in 1897. In addition to the usual drugs and sundries, he carried a line of cigars and tobacco, perfumes, and home decorating supplies. He also carried school supplies, musical instruments, and strings.

