Ashland Memories: Rowsburg and Red Haw each had a hotel at one time

Sometimes I get Rowsburg and Red Haw mixed up. After all, they start with the same letter, and they are both villages in Perry Township.

Rowsburg is on US Route 250, on the way to Wooster. Or you can drive out of Ashland on County Road 1302, also known as the “Middle Rowsburg Road,” which takes you to the middle of Rowsburg.

If you do this, you will see an old building in the middle of Rowsburg, on the south side of 250. Built in the Italianate style, it looks substantially like it did in 1909, when A.L. Zimmerman of Jeromesville took the photo that became a postcard captioned as the Grand Central Hotel.

Pictured is the Rowsburg Hotel in 1909.

The building was built around 1864 or 1865, according to land records, which indicate that David and Mary Kesler owned the lot at that time.

Hiram Lucas was the proprietor of this hotel in Rowsburg for many years. He was born in Perry Township in 1841 and married Rebecca Flick in 1866. After their marriage, the couple lived near New Pittsburg, just over the Wayne county line. Two daughters, Lillie and Bertha, were born there.

Hiram Lucas bought the Rowsburg building in 1876 and turned it into a hotel. Mrs. Lucas prepared meals for visitors and travelers. There was a pond in the back, from which they harvested ice that Mrs. Lucas used to make ice cream.

In an 1895 city and county directory, Hiram Lucas is listed as the proprietor of the Central Hotel in addition to selling groceries, cigars, and tobacco. He was also the postmaster.

According to the 1920 census, when Hiram was 78 years old, his occupation was a merchant who sold groceries, while his wife Rebecca was the proprietor of the hotel.

Hiram died in 1923 and he was buried in Lake View cemetery in Cuyahoga county, near where his daughter Bertha lived. His widow lived out her later years with Bertha.

Rebecca Flick Lucas died in 1938, leaving the Rowsburg property to her two daughters, Bertha Kadow and Lillie Stone. They sold it within the year to J.H. and Mabel Wells, who operated it as a grocery store.

The village of Red Haw

The village of Red Haw, located a bit north in the township, also boasted a hotel.

While being twice widowed and raising three children, Rebecca Switzer Grafton McKee was the proprietor of the Red Haw hotel. She was born in 1843 and married Thomas Grafton in 1865. They had two children, but Thomas died in 1868, just eleven days before his son Thomas was born.

Rebecca then married William McKee in 1872 and they had one son, John, before William died in 1879. Rebecca, who died in 1920, spent most of her life as a widow, and she was commonly known in town as “Ma McKee.” She was an excellent cook as well, which was probably critical for any successful hotel proprietor.

In February 1908, fifteen members of the Ashland High School senior class sleighed behind a four horse team to Ma McKee’s hotel for a special supper. The hour and a half trip through crisp winter air whetted their appetites.

Mrs. McKee hosted them as they dined, told stories, and laughed a lot before starting for home late that night. The group sang songs to pass the time on the journey home.

The tale of this sleighing party was likely written by Edgar Koehl, who was a member of the party and also wrote for the Ashland Press as a teen.

