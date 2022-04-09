ASHLAND MEMORIES: Three dogs have their day in Ashland County court

Sarah Kearns

At risk of mixing metaphors, every dog will have his day in court, but not every dog is as fortunate as Jade, Sandy and Mel. Those three Boxer dogs were defendants in the Ashland County Common Pleas court in January 1948.

The dogs shared the limelight with Louis Bromfield, a bestselling author and conservationist who lived at Malabar Farm. Bromfield, who was a Boxer enthusiast, came to Ashland to testify on behalf of the dogs that stood accused of killing sheep the previous year.

The Lake Township trustees had filed a case against the dogs’ owners, Todd and Sadie Chesrown. They sought to recoup the $75 that had been paid to the owner of six sheep that had been killed. (That $75 would be approximately $750 in 2018.)

The plaintiffs also asked the court to order the dogs to be destroyed.

Judge Edmond H. Savord of Sandusky presided over the case, which was prosecuted by C. W. Chorpening. Attorney Robert Lett represented the Chesrowns and their dogs.

It was a big deal when Louis Bromfield made public appearances in Ashland

Photographers snapped photos of Bromfield as he entered the courthouse along with the defendants. Bromfield was then quite famous. His many books included a Pulitzer winner, and he had a Hollywood movie to his credit. He was the kind of celebrity who rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars. It was a big deal when Louis Bromfield made a public appearance in Ashland.

It had all started on a July day in 1947, when Claude Hopkins heard a commotion in the fields and followed the sound of barking to find three dead ewes and their lambs. He was the only witness who saw the dogs at the scene of the crime.

A large part of the county dog warden’s duties in those days was to investigate livestock killings and to ensure that owners were compensated. These funds came from dog license fees.

On the first day of trial, dog warden Carl Koegler testified that he had removed a “wooly substance” from the female dog’s stomach. The defense countered that the wool had come from the dog’s bedding, and that she probably had ingested it while cleaning up a litter of pups.

The second day of the trial opened with a dramatic flourish. Attorney Lett had four dogs paraded into the courtroom, and asked the sole witness to identify the dogs he had seen at the crime scene. He was able to correctly identify just one.

Courtroom packed when Louis Bromfield took the stand

The courtroom was packed as Louis Bromfield took the stand as a Boxer expert and testified to the innocence of the three dogs on trial. First, he said the Boxer’s typically short snout made it impossible for them to mutilate sheep as the ones in question had been. He also affirmed the gentle, protective nature of the Boxer. He suggested that no Boxer who had recently given birth would have left her pups for more than five minutes, and therefore Jade could not have been one of the sheep killers.

A month later, Judge Savord ruled that the court did not have the jurisdiction to order any dogs killed. Moreover, he found that the evidence was insufficient to convict Jade, Mel and Sandy specifically. Therefore, the Chesrowns did not have to reimburse the township for the farmer’s dead sheep.

Ironically, the three Boxers died of natural causes before the initial ruling was finally upheld following appeals.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: ASHLAND MEMORIES: Dogs on trial after sheep killing