Ashland partners to provide internships for young adults

Feb. 21—ASHLAND — Young Appalachian adults aspiring to work in the water industry have been given a chance to receive a jumpstart in their career through upcoming paid internships.

The City of Ashland is partnering and working in conjunction with the University of Kentucky and Kentucky Rural Water Association to attract new people to the water and wastewater profession. Mark Hall, Ashland's utilities director, said it's a chance to gain money and experience, and to be state-certified.

"It's very rare that we hire someone that is already licensed," Hall said. "A person with a license in their pocket is already head and shoulders above somebody else in the field and with this license they can go anywhere in the state with that.

"Every community in the United States that provides water and sewer service needs these types of people."

Eligible applicants for summer 2024 must have a valid drivers license, be 16 years old, have completed sophomore year of high school by this summer, be a current resident of Appalachia at time of application, has not worked a full-time job for greater than 12 consecutive months and be able to commit to working up to 12 weeks.

"You could be 25 years old if you meet that criteria ... in reality we are talking about high school juniors, up to somewhere in college or trade school," Hall said.

"This allows them the opportunity to get involved in something that they didn't even know existed. Maybe they didn't think they would be interested in this," he said. "They may have had their heart set on being an accountant or going to trade school to be an electrician, but then they go and do this for 12 weeks and are like 'you know what, I really enjoy this."

Applicants will go through 10 training modules created to teach water skills and each intern will be assigned a mentor to help them with hands-on and classroom training.

"We are still hashing out what the details will be. This is a learning process for us and is a pilot program, we have never done this before, but we feel like between everyone that is involved that we are covering all of our bases," Hall said.

The funding comes through a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor's Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative, Hall said. As of 2024, the initiative is led by West Virginia University, Virginia Tech University, the University of Tennessee and the University of Kentucky.

"We have the funding to hire four different interns for up to 12 weeks for three years," Hall said. "That could look like 12 different people, four of the same people or any combination thereof. The genesis behind this is twofold; we are looking at providing good high paying jobs to people in Appalachia."

The city's main concern is the shortage of certified operators in Kentucky. There were nearly 5,696 combined certified operators in 2019 and, when surveyed in 2023, there were 3,936 combined operators — a 31% decrease, according to Hall. They are looking for something to plug the "gap of retention of operators."

"This is not just a state of Kentucky thing; it's nationally an issue of trying to keep certified water and wastewater" workers in the industry, Hall said.

(606) 326-2657 — ajohnson@dailyindependent.com