Ashland Police make arrest in Christmas Day break-in

Dec. 28—CATLETTSBURG — Ashland Police arrested a Wyoming man on Christmas Day, after court records show he broke into the Giovanni's warehouse.

At around 3 p.m. on Dec. 25, records show police spotted Jeffrey M. Goodrich, 26, of no fixed address, walking away from commercial vehicles on the parking lot shortly after the burglar alarm sounded.

Records show officers noticed Goodrich had constricted pupils and could barely keep his thoughts together, indicators of opiate intoxication. A search of his person and backpack turned up a bag of suspected meth and a Giovanni's bank bag full of keys, records show.

The keys came from an unlocked work truck and were later determined to go to multiple Giovanni's Pizza restaurants in the area, records show.

Police said officers later watched surveillance footage, which showed Goodrich walking inside the warehouse and pulling the alarm panel off the wall, records show.

Goodrich has been charged with theft from a vehicle, third-degree burglary, public intoxication and first-offense simple possession of meth.

