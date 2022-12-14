Ashland police chase suspect, 75, deemed fit to defend herself

Dec. 14—Siding against findings of a psychological evaluation, a judge deemed an Ashland woman in her 70s mentally capable of participating in her own legal defense on charges of leading police last month on a freeway chase for more than 40 miles.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Tim Barnack found Elizabeth Katherine Essex, 75, "fit to proceed" Thursday afternoon in Jackson County Circuit Court, ruling Essex has a firm understanding of her legal rights and the criminal charges lodged against her in the Nov. 4 chase that allegedly involved speeds of up to 112 mph on Interstate 5 and persisted even after multiple spiked tires.

Essex's defense lawyer, Justina Lara, sought the mental fitness hearing for reasons that were sealed in court records, but during the hearing Lara and the District Attorney's Office each referenced "fixed beliefs that made her act irrationally" in the report's findings.

What's known, according to earlier news reports, is Essex allegedly told Jackson and Josephine county sheriff's deputies she eluded them from Grants Pass to Ashland because "she did not trust law enforcement," according to an affidavit filed by the sheriff's office in her case.

"Elizabeth said she decided to continue and not pull over because she was scared," the police affidavit stated.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Lull argued the report did not include any psychosis, and he disputed the acuity of her symptoms.

Lull argued Essex would need to be institutionalized if the underlying mental health issue was enough to make her a "danger to herself and others," and if the mental health issue has dissipated, she's now capable of participating in her own legal defense.

Essex was lucid when Barnack addressed her during the video hearing from the Jackson County Jail.

"I'm feeling good, your honor. Thank you very much for asking," she responded at one point.

Barnack asked if she's had a chance to review the police report in her case and asked if she knew her rights to a jury trial or a bench trial.

"I'm very aware of the charges," Essex said. "I read them thoroughly."

Barnack set her next court appearance for 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

"She is fit to proceed at this point," Barnack said.

An order requiring no early release from jail unless Essex posts 10% bond on $50,000 bail was kept unchanged.

"It was a dangerous situation," Barnack said.

Essex asked the court to allow her access to a bank card in her purse to pay the $5,000 bond.

"I'm prepared to pay that directly," Essex said.

Barnack declined to issue an order one way or another and instructed Essex to consult with jail staff.

Essex was a resident of Mountain Meadows in Ashland and lived alone with her small dog, Richie, according to neighbor Rob Diefenbach, who runs an email newsletter exchange for residents in the 55-plus retirement community.

Diefenbach is looking for a family that can foster her 30-pound dog. A family in Essex's church has fostered Richie for the past month but has had their own change in circumstances. Anyone willing to watch the dog is asked to email Diefenbach at rcd@mcn.org.

