ASHLAND − City police and Ashland County sheriff's deputies were clearing the scene around 3:40 p.m. where they earlier had a house surrounded in the 400 block of Ohio Street.

Ashland police take cover behind an SUV with weapons drawn during a Thursday afternoon incident on Ohio Street.

The road is now reopened between Elm and Cottage streets.

Police Chief David Lay told the Times-Gazette the call about a shooting in house was determined to be a hoax.

Law enforcement was called sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday.

More:Key action on jail security approved by Ashland County commissioners

"This is not an active shooter incident," Lay had earlier told Ashland County Pictures in a video interview on its Facebook page.

Lay said in the interview that his office received a report of a shooting inside the house. "We are currently trying to determine exactly what happened," he said, noting no victims had been found.

Police were asking area residents to stay in their homes.

Officers had taken cover behind a police SUV east of Elm Street with weapons drawn.

A Sherriff's Office K-9 unit also was at the scene.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland police chief: Shooting call determined to be a hoax