Ashland Police Division to host Coffee with a Cop - here's what we know

The Ashland Police Division will hold its first Coffee with a Cop of 2024 on Feb. 9 at Goldberry Roasting Company, 1262 Franklin Ave.

Anyone from the public is welcome stop in 7:30-8:30 a.m. to discuss community issues, build relationships and enjoy a free cup of coffee.

"This program encourages positive interactions between officers and residents," Chief David Lay said. "Please join us for some coffee and conversation."

Coffee with a Cop events are considered an opportunity for community members and officers to get to know one another without any set agenda or a topic of discussion.

Ashland Mayor Matt Miller said it is a great way for residents to get to know important safety officials.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Have coffee and conversation with an Ashland cop in February