Ashland police investigating body found Sunday near Ninth Street and Cleveland Avenue

Ashland Police Division and members of various law enforcement agencies are working to identify a body found in a wooded area Sunday afternoon near Ninth Street and Cleveland Avenue.

"We're still waiting for results," Chief Dave Lay said Monday.

The body has been sent to Lucas County Coroner's Office for identification. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation is working with Ashland police on the case.

Until Lay hears from both the Lucas County Coroner's Office and BCI, there is no new information to release, he said.

