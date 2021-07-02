Ashland police make Megan's Law arrest

Jul. 2—ASHLAND — A man was jailed Wednesday after being charged by Ashland police for violating restrictions placed on him under Megan's Law.

Police Chief Gerard Daley said the incident began around 11:15 a.m., when he was called by a concerned parent who reported a suspicious man had been showing up at Eureka Park asking for food and saying he was a homeless veteran.

At the scene, Daley said, police made contact with the man, identified as Donald Lathrop, 64, of Shamokin, and through an investigation learned he was on Megan's Law and had lifetime registration requirements placed against him.

The investigation confirmed that Lathrop lived in Shamokin and that he failed to update his registration requirements.

A felony arrest warrant was obtained on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, Daley said.

Later in the day Tuesday, Lathrop showed up at the state police station in Stonington to update his registration, but he was detained and transferred to Ashland police custody, Daley said.

He was subsequently arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi, Tremont, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Lathrop will now have to appear for a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge Thomas H. Xavios, Frackville.