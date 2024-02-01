Ashland Solid Waste gave 373 programs, collected 1.65M pounds of recycled material in 2023

On Thursday, Solid Waste District coordinator Jim Skora presented the Ashland County Board of Commissioners with a report on the 2023 programs that were held throughout the year and gave information on important upcoming events.

He said the Youth Education Program provided 373 presentations for 7,943 children in 2023 and the 15 drop-off sites had 1,649,330 pounds of recycled material.

Other programs in 2023 included the Residential Scrap Tire Voucher (2,454 tires recycled) and the Residential Freon Appliance voucher (108 appliances recycled).

“We now have the 2022 and 2023 metrics on our main programs and initiatives,” he added. “They are on our website.”

In other action at the commissioners:

Accepted an estimate of $9,480 from Standard Plumbing & Heating for the installation of flush valves to allow for the cleaning of the outdoor trench drains at the dog shelter.

Entered into two grant agreements with the State of Ohio for the Community Housing Improvement Program through April 30, 2026. The first grant was for $482,000 and the second for $172,179.20.

Accepted a bid for $172,179.20 from Aggcorp Equipment Systems for the purchase of a portable radial stacking conveyor. The bid includes the omission of the hydraulic powered radial travel option and the air brake option.

Appointed Eric Schneider as an alternate for Jim Justice on the County Planning Commission, with the term running through Dec. 31.

Concurred with the appointment of Renae Hostetler as a Social Service Worker 2 with J&FS with a starting pay rate of $22.47 per hour effective Feb, 5.

Entered into a one-year maintenance contract with VASU Communications for 011 equipment at a cost of $11,250.

Approved and entered into an agreement with Lake Erie Construction Co. for guardrail installation and upgrade in the amount of $315,080.

Welch proposed that with the recent success of lowering the dog adoption fees for the month of January, the fee structure be continued through February. Commissioners approved the proposal and will revisit the fees at a later date.

Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Feb. 8 in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public and livestreamed on the Ashland County Government Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland Solid Waste District present 2023 report - here are highlights