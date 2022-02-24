Ashland stabbing suspect indicted

Feb. 24—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury has indicted an Ashland man in connection with the Feb. 13 stabbing of a cab driver in the parking lot of the Bruce Apartments.

Paul D. Gower II, 20, was indicted on one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of intimidating a participant in a legal process. Bond has been set at $250,000.

According to Ashland Police, Gower stabbed the driver multiple times in the head and took some money before fleeing from the scene. At the time of the stabbing, Gower was on a pretrial diversion agreement in connection with a 2021 burglary. In 2020, he was arrested after police said he threatened to kill an officer during a welfare check.

In the latest incident, court records show, Gower was picked up the following day in an alley between Carter and Winchester Avenues in the 3100 block.

If convicted, Gower faces between 10 and 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge alone.

