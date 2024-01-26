Ashland University’s 2023-24 Environmental Lecture Series, featuring a theme of “Does green infrastructure improve urban environments?” will kick off Thursday with guest Jean-Michel Guldmann, professor emeritus and Academy Professor of City and Regional Planning at Ohio State University’s Knowlton School of Architecture.

He will present “Tree and Building Shade for Urban Heat Migration: Measuring Shade Temperature Effects and Population Exposure in Columbus, Ohio” at the Ronk Lecture Hall inside AU’s Dwight Schar College of Education, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. There is an option to attend via a webinar; participants must register for the webinar.

Jean-Michel Guldmann

Guldmann will discuss the climate change and temperature increases that are expected to impact cities more harshly due to the urban heat island effect. Urban heat island refers to metropolitan areas being warmer than the rural areas surrounding them because of the buildings, roads and other infrastructure that absorb and re-emit the sun’s’ heat. A critical urban planning and policy issue is devising natural and design-based solutions to stem the urban heat island, which can be detrimental to public health and energy consumption.

Guldmann’s presentation will include analytical research on shade effects from buildings and trees, using geospatial and statistical techniques applied to sites in the Columbus area. Tree canopy volume has distinct effects on land surface temperature and modeling simulates such impacts of neighborhood tree greening scenarios and identifies population groups that are shade-deprived.

More information about the 2023-24 Environmental Lecture Series and all three of this spring’s events is available at ashland.edu/environmental-lecture-series.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland University begins Environmental Lecture Series