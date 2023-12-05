Ashland University President Carlos Campo to become CEO of Museum of the Bible

ASHLAND — Carlos Campo, Ph.D., president of Ashland University and Ashland Theological Seminary since 2015, previously announced he will leave the university in spring 2024. After Campo fulfills his contract at AU that runs through May 31, he will become the CEO of the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. on June 17.

“My wife Karen and I are thankful to the board at the Museum of the Bible for extending this wonderful opportunity to us. We look forward to advancing the mission of this remarkable museum in the days ahead,” stated Campo. “We also want to thank Ashland University for an amazing nine years, which we will always remember with great fondness and gratitude.”

Carlos Campo, Ph.D., President of Ashland University and Ashland Theological Seminary

During his nine years as president, Campo has helped Ashland University achieve a series of impressive milestones. He spearheaded the formation and completion of the “Campaign for Every Individual,” which raised more than $100 million (double its initial goal). The campaign — the largest in the university’s history — resulted in the formation of the state-of-the-art, multi-use Niss Athletic Center, a major renovation of Clayton Hall (large residence hall), a series of campus beautification projects and more.

Campo also oversaw a successful reaccreditation, new academic programs in physician assistant studies (graduate) and industrial and systems engineering (undergraduate), three successful rounds of state funding, the establishment of the Jack W. Liebert Military and Veteran Resource Center and substantial growth of the Correctional Education program.

A search is underway to identify the next president at Ashland University.

Aaron Ross, Ph.D., who is the current chief of staff at Ashland University, will transition with Campo and become chief of staff at the Museum of the Bible. Ross has served in the president’s office at AU since January 2021 and previously spent eight years as an instructor/assistant professor of theology at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.

The Museum of the Bible, a 430,000-square-foot facility just three blocks from the U.S. Capitol, has welcomed more than 2 million visitors since opening in 2017. It is a global innovative, educational institution whose purpose is to invite all people to engage with the transformative power of the Bible. Through interactive exhibits and cutting-edge technology, the museum brings guests an immersive, personal experience with impact, narrative and history of the Bible.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ashland University President Carlos Campo to head Museum of the Bible