Ashland University student almost falls victim to phone scam - here's what we know

An Ashland University student and family nearly fell victim to a phone scam earlier this week.

According to a report from the Ashland Police Division, the student's parents contacted the authorities after receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be Ashland University Security. The person said the student had been picked up for underage drinking, open container and trespassing at the university's recreation center.

The person told the student's family if they didn't pay $500 by mobile transfer services, CashApp or Chime, they would take the student to jail, according to the police report.

The Ashland Police Division told the student's family Ashland University doesn't have campus police. The university has a security service that contacts Ashland Police Division to investigate incidents on campus.

The responding officer spoke to someone from the security service about the incident and confirmed there have been three such phone calls received.

Representatives from the Ashland Police Division will never contact residents to request payment over the phone or through an app, according to a police spokesperson, according to the report.

There are no suspects at this time on who made the scam phone call.

Although this is a similar phone scam the Ashland Sherriff's Office had a report about, the Ashland Police Division said it cannot link the Ashland University calls to any the Ashland County Sheriff's Office has investigated.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Authorities investigate phone scam at Ashland University