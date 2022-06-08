Ashland woman charged with burglary

Jun. 8—WESTWOOD — Boyd County deputies uncovered a motorbike stolen in 2021 during a burglary investigation on Sunday evening, according to court records.

Toni M. Bobbitt, 36, was charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value. Bobbitt was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to the jail website.

Boyd County deputies were alerted to a burglary in the 200 block of Hi-Line Drive. Two women spotted Bobbitt loading items — including a motorcycle — into the homeowner's pickup truck and driving off, records show.

A citation states the homeowner, who was on the phone with the witnesses, said Bobbitt was not allowed on the property and she was not allowed to take any items, records show.

Deputies stopped Bobbitt and questioned her, records show. During the questioning, Bobbitt told one of the witnesses that she had a black motorbike of hers stashed in the basement at her house, records show.

The records show the bike was stolen in 2021.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com