Ashland woman charged in stabbing

Feb. 15—ASHLAND An Ashland woman has been charged with stabbing a friend in the arm, according to a police citation.

Rebecca A. Ward, 42, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault. Ward is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

According to the citation, Ward stabbed her friend in the arm at around 6:45 p.m in the 2400 block of Main Street.

Police said the stabbing left a single puncture wound in the victim's arm.

