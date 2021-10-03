Ashland woman pleads guilty in Speedway fracas

Oct. 3—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland woman entered a conditional guilty plea in connection with an August incident in which she chased a woman around a Speedway parking lot with a knife.

Fallon C. Purnell, 28, entered a guilty plea to one count of wanton endangerment, one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-offense DUI. The conviction is not final because it was done under a pretrial diversion agreement.

For the next three years, Purnell must comply with any treatment recommendations made by the Department of Corrections, attend parenting classes, refrain from drinking alcohol and pay court costs and fines. She will also have her driver's license suspended for 120 days.

If she is successful, then the charges hanging over her head are dismissed. But if she's not, then Judge George Davis will sentence her to three years in the state penitentiary.

According to court records, Purnell chased around a woman with a knife in the parking lot of the U.S. 60 Speedway in Summit. When the victim tried to get inside the store to call the law, records show Purnell pepper-sprayed her.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered she had alcohol on her breath — nearly twice the legal limit to drive.

At the plea hearing on Friday, assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn and defense attorney Greg Shields told the judge the plea was worked out through mediation and was approved by the victim.

