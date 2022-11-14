Ashland woman's arson trial set for next month, accused of blowing up home in May

This May 31 photo shows what was left of a house at 304 Prospect St. after a May 29 explosion. Shawna Marie Davis, 62, faces two charges of felony arson tied to the blast and is awaiting trial in December.

ASHLAND − A woman accused of blowing up an Ashland home is set to go on trial next month.

Shawna Marie Davis, 62, faces two charges of fourth-degree felony arson tied to the May explosion, according to Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell. She has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bond while awaiting trial.

If convicted, the Ashland woman could spend as many as three years in prison.

Burn and blast injuries sustained

Her home at 304 Prospect St. exploded on May 29.

The Times-Gazette reported that it took a team of city departments and organizations almost four hours to make the area safe for passersby and neighbors.

The Ashland Fire Department, the city's street department and Columbia Gas immediately took action. Jeromesville, Savannah and Mifflin Township fire departments provided mutual aid and Ohio Edison and the Red Cross also were on the scene.

Davis was the only person injured. She was treated for burn and blast injuries and transported to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.

'She was reckless'

The prosecutor contends Davis "deliberately caused a condition" that allowed for her home to fill with natural gas, creating a scenario "that one would otherwise recognize as having the potential" to lead to an explosion.

"That wasn't what she was trying to do with that," Tunnell said. "It ignited, and it caused it."

In his investigation, the prosecutor realized that state law allows for someone to legally blow up or burn down their own house.

"You can't turn it into insurance," Tunnell said.

You also cannot harm someone else or another's property in the process, or cause an emergency response. The investigation showed at least $1,000 in damage to each of two neighboring homes, and caused emergency responders to transport her to the hospital, he said.

"The investigation, from our standpoint, is that she was reckless," Tunnell said.

The attorney for Davis could not be reached for comment.

Counseling required and trial date set

Davis was booked into the Ashland County Jail on Sept. 12.

Her bond was set the next day at $5,000. Davis paid the required 10% payment — $500 — so that she could be released until her next court date.

Tunnell said another condition of the woman's release is that she "engage in mental health counseling and comply with treatments."

Davis is scheduled for a jury trial that is set to begin Dec. 13 in the Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

