Ashland, Wooster, other cities see income tax collections rebound in 2021 after tough 2020

The pandemic forced several companies to send employees home to keep them safe from COVID-19. As office buildings stood empty, city workers who lived outside of cities like Ashland and Wooster didn't contribute to their income tax collections in 2020.

Other pandemic-related problems appeared, including shuttered businesses and supply issues, which lowered income tax receipts even further. While most Ashland and Wayne county cities rebounded the following year, 2020 city income tax receipts fell from 2019.

In Wayne County, the cities of Rittman and Wooster saw income tax receipts fall from 2019, but according to both cities, this wasn't due to remote work.

Rittman dipped from $2.64 million to $1.91 million in 2020 while Wooster dropped from $20.4 million to $18.7 million during the pandemic.

"We saw a dip in 2020 to pre-2018 numbers, but I'm not sure that was entirely related to people working from home," said Matthew Bubp, finance director for Rittman. "I think it was pandemic related, however."

Having factory and manufacturing jobs help Rittman and Wooster

Both Rittman and Wooster have factories and manufacturing jobs that cannot be done from home.

During the pandemic, Bubp said that Rittman worked with the Regional Income Tax Agency to identify income tax revenue that the city didn't use.

"I think this helped mitigate some of the losses," he said.

When the pandemic began, Wooster Finance Director Andrei Dordea was not concerned about remote work as 30.5% of the city's income tax is derived from its manufacturing sector, he said.

"My greatest concern in 2020 was the impact of shutdowns and supply chain issues on our local businesses and how this would impact income taxes," Dordea said.

At the time, he budgeted for a $1.1 million or 5.4% decrease in income tax receipts. The actual decrease was 8.2% or $1.8 million, he said.

"Our plan was to use rainy day savings to fund capital projects," Dordea said. "It turned out we did not need to use the rainy day savings as the federal government dispersed CARES Act funds to us."

Wooster received nearly $2.2 million, which covered its COVID-related shortfalls in 2020.

"We were not impacted by the remote working model," he said. "I suspect it is because of the diversity of our business community."

When people went home, manufacturers remained in person. Nearly 30% of the city's income tax receipts come from the manufacturing sector, Dordea said.

"Unlike larger Ohio cities, we do not have large office buildings full of workers that are able to conduct business remotely," he said.

Ashland's latest income tax collections have done well despite COVID-19

Ashland didn't see a dip in income tax revenue in 2021. In fact, there was a boost in income tax collection compared to previous years. The city has collected over $16.9 million in income tax.

Here is income tax collections from previous years:

2020: 15,397,811.72

2019: 15,545,519.16

2018: 14,322,185.83

2017: 13,272,716.41

"Overall, the tax collection is holding its own and it's kinda ahead of the game," Ashland Finance Director Larry Paxton said about 2021. "Right now it's doing better than what we thought it would.

"Because of the pandemic and some of those folks working from home rather than their established businesses, the state legislators did tweak that," Paxton added. "The House of Representatives did tweak a portion of it. The Senate went deeper ... to refund those people their income tax that they were withheld on, which is good for them; bad for us."

Paxton was originally concerned the city could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars if the changes were implemented, but the city weathered the storm and had more to show for it, per 2021 income tax collection numbers.

Why did Ashland see an increase in income tax collections?

One reason is due to Ashland's job landscape. Factories, service jobs and government municipalities all require the employee to be present.

"We are seeing a lot more companies having their employees work from home rather than working in their offices or place of business, which will have ramifications not just to us," Paxton said. "If there's a silver lining it's that we have a lot of businesses that require their [employees] to go to work."

The office jobs that are scattered throughout Ashland are either being brought back to in-person instruction or being redirected to the employer's household, Paxton said.

For the Ashland County Department. of Job and Family Services, 33 of the 52 employees are working from home until the end of January, Assistant Director Sarah Stika said via email.

Tami Mosser, public relations employee at Ashland University, has worked from her home in Wooster since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Without having to worry about cleaning out a filing cabinet, Mosser took her laptop and started working from home for several months.

"The campus never actually closed," Mosser said. "But they operated with a skeleton staff ... just the bare bones that had to be there."

Mosser is now working from home Tuesdays and Thursdays and goes to the office Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays.

"I'm not a huge fan of working from home because I find it very isolating," Mosser said. "For me, it's difficult to get really focused when there's so many distractions in the house."

A Zoom meeting isn't the same as popping into someone's door and asking questions or having in-person meetings, Mosser said.

Since having a hybrid working environment, Mosser's mental health has steadily improved while being back at the office.

"Human beings weren't meant to live in isolation," Mosser said. "I actually got a cat because I needed some company."

