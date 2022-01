Associated Press

Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado dedicated her last program to a fellow journalist one day after he was gunned down outside his home, and then she described her own vulnerability covering the violent, border city of Tijuana. In her trademark bold style, she blasted Mexico's corruption and accused a state official of drug ties before telling her viewers she had been under state government protection for eight months. Five days later, Maldonado was shot outside her home at 7 p.m. in the evening.