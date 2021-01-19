Ashley Biden: 'I will not have job in my father's administration,' unlike Ivanka Trump

Ashley Biden gives an interview to NBC's Today show - NBC

Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley has said she will not have a job in her father's administration, unlike Ivanka Trump, in her first interview since the election.

The only child of President-elect Biden and wife Jill, Ashley, a 39-year-old social worker in Delaware, said she instead wanted to use her new platform to ”advocate for social justice and mental health.”

“I will not have a job in the administration,” she told NBC's Today Show, in what could be seen as a jibe at the current First Daughter, who, along with husband Jared Kushner, had adviser roles in the White House. “I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are, you know, really important.”

Ms Biden, who is married to plastic surgeon Howard Krein, was active in her father's presidential campaign, speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and hosting an event for women in Wisconsin.

Joe Biden(C),stands with his grandaughter Finnegan(L) and daughter Ashley(R) as they pack up food donations at Philabundance, Philadelphia's largest hunger relief organisation - AFP

Her family has spoken about how, after the devastation of brother Beau's death from brain cancer in 2015, she committed to carry on his work, particularly in the area of criminal justice reform.

The President-elect had two sons, Beau and Hunter, and a daughter, Naomi, with his first wife, Neilia. Neilia and Naomi, who was an infant at the time, were both killed in a car crash in 1972.

Ms Biden reflected on the attacks that were levelled against her family during the presidential campaign, saying: "The cruelty and the meanness, that's why I'm not, I don't have a social media account that's public.

"Part of it is also having boundaries for myself, because I believe in kindness. I believe in the humanity of all of us," she continued.

Ms Biden also told the Today Show said that her mother, incoming first lady Jill Biden, has not heard from first lady Melania Trump about any kind of traditional handoff at the White House, as is custom on Inauguration Day.

“But I think we're all okay with it,” she said.

Ashley with her father, Joe Biden, who is set to become president on Wednesday - WireImage

She spoke about how her mother keeps her father grounded, and "always" reminds him to take out the bins and put his cereal bowl away. She described her mother as "fierce" and "extremely loyal."

It has been reported that Mr Kushner will continue to serve as an adviser to father-in-law Donald Trump from his home in Florida. Ms Trump is thought to be considering running for public office.