Ashley Cain's 8-month-old daughter dies after leukemia battle

Nicole Brown Chau
·2 min read

Ashley Cain shared Sunday that his 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia Diamond Cain, has died after battling leukemia. "Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven," the former pro soccer player and "The Challenge" star wrote on Instagram

Cain also included a quote from r.h. Sin saying "she's proof that you can walk through Hell and still be an angel."

Cain's girlfriend and Azaylia's mother Safiyya Vorajee also shared the news of their daughter's death, writing, "You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart."

Cain has posted frequently about his daughter's cancer battle since revealing in October 2020 that she was diagnosed with "a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia" that came with "many complications."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

In a post on Friday, Cain said Azaylia had a seizure. "Her eyes rolled back, she stopped breathing and her body went as stiff as a board. We put her on oxygen straight away and called for the oncall nurses," he wrote. "After a few hours of close observation we managed to settle her."

"This has happened a few times now, but it never gets any easier. Yet she continues to battle through!" he added. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

Cain said his family was told Azaylia only had one to two days to live around the beginning of April. They brought her home from the hospital on April 9.

"I honestly thought @therock was my hero until I spent the last 8 months with you," Cain wrote to his daughter on April 10. "You taught me how to be strong when I needed strength, you taught me how to smile when I am feeling sad, you taught me how to cherish every single moment - as these moments are all we have. You've been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

