Ashley Dale: Four sentenced for Liverpool woman's shooting murder

Four men have been sentenced for the shooting murder Ashley Dale in Liverpool, with the gunman ordered to serve a minimum jail term of 43 years.

The 28-year-old was hit when James Witham burst into her home and began firing after a feud with her boyfriend.

His accomplices Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28, and Joseph Peers, 29, must serve prison sentences of at least 47, 42 and 41 years respectively.

Mr Justice Julian Goose told the men: "Each of you is a dangerous offender".

Ms Dale's father Steve Dunne said he had been "confined to a nightmare" and "history was repeating itself" as his teenage son was also shot dead seven years ago.

He said: "I am now sitting with my one remaining child, having been put through the trauma of yet another trial, listening to those verdicts being read out in relation to Ashley's murder.

"I have lost another child. A victim of big egos running around the city with powerful guns, involved in petty feuds and killing innocent people."

The trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard how Ms Dale's partner Lee Harrison, who was not in the house at the time, had been the intended target of the shooting in August 2022.

A feud with Barry over the theft of drugs had been reignited at Glastonbury festival in June that year.

During the festival, Barry was heard threatening to stab Mr Harrison and Zeisz was assaulted by a group said to include Jordan Thompson - a friend of Mr Harrison's and member of the Hillside organised crime group with which he was associated.

Ms Dale, an environmental health officer, was killed when Witham, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, forced open the door of her home in the Old Swan area and began firing a Skorpion submachine gun.

Barry, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook, was described by the prosecution as a "malign presence" behind the killing.

Zeisz, 28, of Longreach Road, Huyton, was found to have organised and encouraging the attack with Barry.

Peers, of Woodlands Road, Roby, was described in court as a "foot soldier" who drove Witham to the scene and earlier helped Witham to stab tyres on Ms Dale's car in an attempt to lure the couple out of the house.

Ashley Dale's father Steve Dunne said he had been "confined to a nightmare"

The court heard how in the final months of her life Ms Dale had voiced her mounting fears and anxieties in voice notes to her friends.

These messages proved instrumental in convicting those responsible, with some of the voice notes sent just 30 minutes before she was shot dead.

The court heard Ms Dale's partner Lee Harrison had been "totally uncooperative" with police.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk