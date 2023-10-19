Ashley Dale: Gunman told police he was 'stitched up', court hears

A gunman who killed a woman in her home told police he had been "stitched up", a court has heard.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August 2022 by James Witham, who admits manslaughter.

A jury has been told Ms Dale was not the intended target and her death was alleged to have happened following a feud with her partner, Lee Harrison.

Five men on trial, including Mr Witham, deny Ms Dale's murder.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Mr Witham, 41, had been arrested on the M6 in Cumbria on 13 September 2022 and was taken to a Liverpool police station where he was interviewed.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He exercised his right to silence during his first two interviews, apart from saying "nothing to do with it mate, not a clue".

Alex Langhorn, prosecuting, said that - after a third interview, in which Mr Witham was silent apart from telling police he had size seven feet - he was taken back to his cell and told officers he had been "set up, the car was Davo's and he'd been told not to say anything".

Mr Langhorn continued: "Mr Witham told them he was being 'stitched up, it is not right' and asked to speak to his solicitor."

The jury heard Mr Witham told officers he "did not want to come across as a grass" but said the car belonged to another associate, David McCaig, who had crashed it the day before, and they needed to do more inquiries into it.

He spoke to his solicitor, who then told officers that Mr Witham no longer wanted to talk, the jury heard.

Four other defendants - Sean Zeisz, 28, Niall Barry, 26, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, and Joseph Peers, 29 - have also pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Dale.

The court was told that Mr Zeisz gave a prepared statement when he was interviewed on 30 August 2022, where he said he understood his arrest was a result of intelligence.

He said: "This intelligence is incorrect and categorically untrue.

"I have nothing to add at this time. I am not involved in this matter."

In a prepared statement given at a later interview, he said: "I wish to make it clear I am disgusted by what has happened."

He said that on the evening of 20 August, he went to buy food from a chip shop in Huyton and was invited to watch a boxing match at a flat on Pilch Lane by Mr Peers, where Mr Witham and Mr Barry were.

He said Mr Witham left with Mr Peers after becoming "rowdy".

Mr Zeisz told police he rang Mr Peers to ask him to bring back some cigarettes, the court heard.

The pair later returned and Mr Zeisz said he slept at the flat after smoking cannabis.

The prosecution allege the flat was the "centre of operations" for the murder plot.

All five men have also denied conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition.

Kallum Radford, 26, of no fixed address, has denied assisting an offender.

The trial continues.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk