Ashley Drive in downtown Tampa closed after shards from 27th-story broken window fall on street

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Ashley Drive between Jackson and Whiting streets in downtown Tampa are closed this morning after a broken window on the 27th floor of the Regions Bank building sent shards of glass onto the roadway, Tampa police reported.

Police said they received a report of the broken window at 7:36 a.m.

“Shards of glass fell into the roadway and into MacDill Park,” police said in a news release.

Police said they weren’t sure how long the road would remain closed.

No injuries were reported by police and no information about how the window broke was released Tuesday morning.