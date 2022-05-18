Ashley Furniture's Memorial Day sale boasts impressive discounts on living room and patio furniture
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Mother's Day
- Prime Day Deals
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Planning an epic outside barbecue this Memorial Day weekend? Deck out your patio with patriotic deals on outdoor furniture by shopping the already-live Memorial Day sale at Ashley Furniture. If you're expecting overnight guests, or wanting to do some indoor entertaining, you can also snag impressive deals on furnishings for every room, including dining tables, sectionals and dressers.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday
Now through Tuesday, June 7 you can save thousands on tons of best-selling home pieces, and take advantage of free and fast delivery, too. The category-wide holiday sale includes plenty of in-stock furniture options for the kitchen, living room, home office and more. During the sale select purchase may even qualify for 60 month interest-free payment plans.
►Memorial Day: Shop all the best early sales from Sur La Table, Nordstrom, Saatva and more
►COVID cases are on the rise: Here's where you can buy KN95 masks
►Baby formula 101: Everything you need to know during the baby formula shortage
For a summertime conversation starter, consider the Paradise Trail outdoor fire pit table, down from $1,349.99 to just $969.99, a whopping $380 price cut. This versatile piece features a tabletop surrounding the blazing fire pit so you can rest snacks and drinks while you chat it up with friends. Your guests will be convinced it's wood when it's actually made from all-weather handwoven resin wicker with a rust-free aluminum frame and aluminum top.
If you're planning on hosting a Memorial Day dinner party, you can't go wrong with the Caitbrook counter height dining table. This affordable set includes four durable barstools and convenient side shelving for easy storage options. Usually rining up for $719.95 you can pick up the dining room stable for nearly $100 off at just $619.99.
Looking for more items to spruce up your home's interiors and exteriors? We have rounded up the best Memorial Day 2022 deals you can shop today at Ashley Furniture.
The best patio furniture deals at the Ashley Furniture Memorial Day sale
Silo Point Outdoor Armless Chair with Cushion for $430 (Save $40)
Beachcroft Outdoor Side Chairs with Nuvella Cushions for $500 (Save $160)
Salem Beach Outdoor Corner Chair with Cushion for $680 (Save $370)
Paradise Trail Outdoor Fire Pit Table for $969.99 (Save $380)
Beachcroft Outdoor Dining Table with Umbrella Option for $1,129.99 (Save $520)
Easy Isle Outdoor 2-Piece Sectional and Lounge Chair for $1,639.99 (Save $410)
The best furniture deals at the Ashely Furniture Memorial Day sale
Caitbrook Counter Height Dining Table and 4 Barstools Set for $619.99 (Save $99.96)
Cambri 2-Piece Sectional with Chaise for $1,219.98 (Save $430.01)
Johnelle Dining Table and 4 Chairs Set for $1,269.99 (Save $370)
Shop the Ashley Furniture Memorial Day 2022 sale.
Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide
Memorial Day 2022: The absolute best Memorial Day sales on fashion, mattresses, tech, home and more
Memorial Day sales Amazon deals: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Memorial Day sales Best Buy deals: Here are the best Best Buy deals you can get right now
Memorial Day sales Samsung deals: Deals on smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds are here
Memorial Day appliance sales: Shop The Home Depot, Lowe's, AJ Madison and more
Memorial Day sales mattress deals: Save big at Tuft & Needle, Leesa and Awara
Memorial Day sales furniture deals: Shop Amazon, Target and Wayfair for major markdowns on home furnishings
Memorial Day sales TV deals: Celebrate MDW with TV deals from Samsung, LG and TCL
Memorial Day sales clothing and fashion deals: The best deals at Coach, Madewell and Victoria's Secret
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Ashley Furniture: Save on furniture for Memorial Day 2022