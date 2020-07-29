Ashley Graham has always been an advocate for body positivity and continues to do so in her latest photo shoot.

The supermodel can be seen in a variety of unretouched swimsuit photos from her size-inclusive collaboration with Swimsuits For All where she confidently poses and embraces her stretch marks.

"There's always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, 'nothing except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop," Graham told People."

She continued, "I want everybody to know genuinely ... I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story."

PHOTO: Ashley Graham embraces stretch marks in Swimsuits For All campaign shoot. (Justin Ervin for Swimsuits For All)

Photographed by her husband Justine Ervin in Graham's home state of Nebraska, the photoshoot comes six months after Graham gave birth to her son Isaac in January.

Throughout the series of campaign shots, she flaunts her curves in bright bikinis, stylish one-pieces and trendy beach-ready tops that are available in sizes 4 - 24.

One of Graham's favorite looks from the latest offerings is the Ashley Graham Idol Black Shirt. It features a stretch jersey knit material along with an alluring tie-front plunging neckline.

"The thing about working with Swimsuits For All is that I've always been able to design swimsuits that I want to wear and swimsuits that I'm really comfortable in," Graham said. "Now with a new postpartum body, I thought that things were going to feel different, and that they were going to look different, and they do, but it's a new found joy in that."

Ervin and Graham were inspired by a shoot previously photographed by Kennedi Carter they noticed on Instagram and followed a similar aesthetic.

"It looks so simple and beautiful, but powerful," Graham explained. "I've got more weight on me. I've stretch marks, and in the beginning, I really had to have a lot of conversations with myself and tell myself, 'Okay, new body, new mindset.'

"But after this photoshoot, I felt so empowered because I was like, 'Yes. I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod'," she said.

In an Instagram post where Graham reveals her floral bikini look and some behind-the-scenes footage, she shared how much she loves a cute bathing suit and a backyard shoot with family.

She said, "We've had such great time making the most of this summer in Nebraska and these suits have me feeling great for my first summer as a mommy."

