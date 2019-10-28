Ashley Graham stuns in sexy Jessica Rabbit costume originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Model Ashley Graham has been full of surprises this year, and her latest Jessica Rabbit-inspired costume is another great one for the books.

Graham showed off her sultry look while giving some shine to her pregnant belly as well. "I'm not bad, I'm just drawn that way," Graham says in an Instagram post where she flaunts her look.

In her post, she showcased a series of visuals and captioned it "Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween."

Since posting, Graham's post has received over 666,000 likes with many people stunned by the look.

Singer Bebe Rexha weighed in saying "You are so gorgeous."

If you scroll to the last photo of Graham's post, you will see that her husband dressed up as the late wrestler Randy Savage who was better known as "Macho Man."

Graham has been keeping busy throughout 2019, and many fans can't wait to see her bundle of joy arrive soon.