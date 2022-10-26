Ashley Hanson-Grimes, Todd Morgan run for Lenawee County district judge

Lenawee County voters have an opportunity on Nov. 8 to decide who will complete a partial term as one of the county's district judges.

Judge Jonathan L. Poer's retirement in January started a process where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Todd M. Morgan, a local attorney who most recently worked in the Lenawee County Public Defender's Office, to succeed Poer until the next election. Morgan was sworn in as district judge in April, then he and three other attorneys filed to run to complete the unexpired term, which ends Jan. 1, 2027

Morgan and Ashley Hanson-Grimes received the most votes in the August primary election to advance to the general election.

Lenawee County District Judge Laura J. Schaedler is also running for reelection to the bench. She is unopposed for a new six-year term.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Absentee ballots are available from city and township clerk's offices.

The Daily Telegram provided questionnaires to Hanson-Grimes and Morgan. The following are their responses, lightly edited for clarity.

Ashley Hanson-Grimes

Age: 40.

Occupation: I am the juvenile court referee through Lenawee County Juvenile Court presiding over juvenile delinquency and child welfare hearings, team defense attorney for both Lenawee County Sobriety Court and Enhanced Treatment Court (aka Mental Health Court,) and have been a practicing attorney for over 10 years with a law office in Adrian which focuses on criminal and family law and estate planning matters.

Spouse/kids: Married for over 16 years to Lowell Grimes, who is employed at Gus Harrison Correctional Facility, and mother of twin boys, Jackson and Masen, age 8.

Volunteer/community service experience: I serve on the executive board of Associated Charities of Lenawee County as the immediate past board president from 2020-22, I am on the board of the Maurice Spear Campus, a member of Civitan of Lenawee, the Lenawee County League of Women Voters, the Lenawee County Conservation League, Agricultural Society of Lenawee County and the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at my sons’ school.

Why are you running to be district judge? Because I want to give Lenawee voters a choice in who their district court judge will be. The current judge was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in April 2022. If no one runs in opposition to that then Lenawee County voters are not given a choice in the matter.

Should Lenawee County limit the use of cash bonds similar to the system adopted in July by the 36th District Court in Wayne County? Why or why not? No. The court must look to the risk associated with the release of the accused into the community and if there are conditions that could be put in place to ensure public safety as the case moves through the court system. In cases where the charge is one that has already put the safety of the public or a specific victim in jeopardy, we must act accordingly. Detroit’s policy relating to violent offenses or those deemed a danger to the public, out on bond with minimal conditions would not work here as it places our community at an undue risk.

Do you plan to livestream court proceedings on YouTube? Why or why not? Yes. Public access to the courts in adult criminal cases is a First Amendment right as ruled by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1980s. One of the most convenient ways to provide this is through YouTube. It minimizes disruptions but still allows for access and transparency to the public.

Why should people vote for you? I am a mother and wife first; as your district court judge, I will hold offenders accountable to ensure public safety and reduce reoffense. I will uphold the Constitution and follow the rule of law so that the community is safe for my family and yours. VOTE Nov. 8!

Todd M. Morgan

Age: 54.

Occupation: 2A District Court judge.

Spouse/kids: Melissa Morgan (spouse); Nicolas Morgan, Jamie Cox, Scott Stone, Tessa Morgan (adult children); and Sophia Cox (granddaughter).

Government experience: U.S. Navy (nuclear machinist mate, 1986-92 and in the reserve), forensic security aide (Huron Valley Center, Michigan Department of Community Health, mental health hospital prison, 1994-2004), financial analyst (Michigan Rehabilitation Service, 20-11), public defender, 2020-22)

Volunteer/community service experience: Present: Kiwanis of Adrian member, Kiwanis Foundation president, Clinton, Michigan, American Legion 1st vice commander, Lenawee Salvation Army advisory board, Clinton Friends of the Library member, Clinton United Methodist Church Sunday School superintendent, Clinton UMC lay speaker. Previous: Housing Help of Lenawee board, Michigan Pro Bono Initiative, Lenawee Habitat for Humanity board, Marriages that Work financial officer, Clinton Village Council member, substitute teacher.

Why are you running to be district judge? I have real world experience. Having been in the military, a single parent, worked in a mental health hospital prison, MBA, and a financial analyst, all makes me a better judge. I volunteer in the community. I earned a 100% scholarship and my law degree magna cum laude in 2010.

Should Lenawee County limit the use of cash bonds similar to the system adopted in July by the 36th District Court in Wayne County? Why or why not? The primary responsibility in regards to bond is for the court is to ensure the safety of the public and the appearance of the defendant. I am hesitant to restrict the court's ability to ensure that primary charge. Cash bonds should be used for the limited purpose of ensuring the public safety and to ensure the defendant's return to court, but to restrict the use of cash bonds without being able to truly review each situation could have adverse effects on the safety of the public, which is something that should be considered in a case by case evaluation.

Do you plan to livestream court proceedings on YouTube? Why or why not? I currently livestream most proceedings (some involve minors or things of that sort) and plan to continue. I believe the court should be transparent and available to the public. I know the courtroom is open, but I also understand many people cannot come to the court during the day.

Why should people vote for you? I have a history of serving: the U.S. Navy, my family as a single parent, a forensic security aide in a mental health hospital prison, and then joined Michigan Rehabilitation Services, then serving my clients as an attorney. As judge, I continue that tradition of service to Lenawee County.

Editor's note

The 36th District Court in Wayne County reached an agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union in July to limit the use of cash bonds. Among the provisions of the agreement, according to a news release, are:

The court will release a defendant on a personal recognizance bond, with some conditions, unless there's evidence that the person is a flight risk or a danger to the public. If a defendant does pose such a risk, the court will consider "non-cash conditions" like protective orders or probation.

The court will assume that anyone making below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines — or $55,000 for a four-person family — cannot pay cash bail.

When cash bail is used, the court will look into the defendants' ability to pay. The bail can be set at an unaffordable amount if the court deems that pretrial detention is the best way to protect the public and ensure they show up to court.

The cash bail system requires that those accused of a crime pay in order to get out of jail while their trial is pending. The system is meant to ensure defendants come back to court and face the charges against them, but proponents of bail reform say it has harsh consequences.

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Ashley Hanson-Grimes, Todd Morgan for Lenawee County district judge