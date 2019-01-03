Is Ashley House plc (LON:ASH) Potentially Underrated?

Ashley House plc (LON:ASH) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of ASH, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Ashley House here.

Outstanding track record with adequate balance sheet

ASH delivered a triple-digit bottom-line expansion over the past couple of years, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 32%, which paints a buoyant picture for the company. ASH’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that ASH has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ASH’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.55x total debt over the past year, which implies that ASH’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

AIM:ASH Income Statement Export January 3rd 19 More

For Ashley House, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

