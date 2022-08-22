Ashley Kroese denied retrial after crash that killed Brentwood Police officer Destin Legieza

A Tennessee judge denied a request for a retrial by Ashley Kroese, the Thompson’s Station woman sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with the death of Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza.

Kroese was driving on the wrong side of Franklin Road in the early morning of June 18, 2020, and crashed her car into Legieza’s police cruiser.

A Williamson County jury found Kroese guilty on four charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication, during a February trial. During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess presented video footage of the crash and a blood test showing Kroese’s blood alcohol content was 0.166%, double the legal limit.

But Kroese’s attorneys, Lee Ofman and Josh Brand, called the validity of the blood alcohol content test into question multiple times. They once again focused on the test during the push for a new trial, according to Hess.

Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court Judge Jim Martin denied the retrial request on Aug. 3.

Kroese's charges included vehicular homicide (intoxication), vehicular homicide (0.08 percent alcohol consumption or greater), vehicular homicide (reckless conduct) and reckless aggravated assault resulting in death, and carried a sentencing range from 8-12 years.

She will be eligible for parole after 30% of the sentence is served, meaning she could be released after approximately two years in jail.

